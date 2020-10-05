Police search for man suspected of brandishing machete, assault in Victoria park

Police believe wanted man Chadwick Wsiaki may be in a Victoria park where others are camping and sheltering. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are asking for help finding wanted man Chadwick Wsiaki.

Wsiaki, 35, is a suspect in an incident in Stadacona Park on Oct. 4, in which he is alleged to have assaulted a woman and brandished a machete. He is also a suspect in a second violent incident and believed to be armed.

Wsiaki is described as a 6’ Caucasian man with a slim build. He has brown eyes, short, dark hair and a short dark brown chin beard. He often wears a black ball cap and has a script tattoo on his right forearm that says ‘stay strong.’

Wsiaki is wanted on Canada-wide warrants. Police say he may be in Victoria-area parks where others are camping and sheltering.

crimeVicPDVictoria Police Department