Police search for man suspected of brandishing machete, assault in Victoria park

Victoria police are asking for help finding wanted man Chadwick Wsiaki.
Wsiaki, 35, is a suspect in an incident in Stadacona Park on Oct. 4, in which he is alleged to have assaulted a woman and brandished a machete. He is also a suspect in a second violent incident and believed to be armed.
Wsiaki is described as a 6’ Caucasian man with a slim build. He has brown eyes, short, dark hair and a short dark brown chin beard. He often wears a black ball cap and has a script tattoo on his right forearm that says ‘stay strong.’
Wsiaki is wanted on Canada-wide warrants. Police say he may be in Victoria-area parks where others are camping and sheltering.
