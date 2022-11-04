Police search for suspect after assault with pepper spray in Victoria’s Centennial Square

Woman hospitalized after an assault with pepper spray

One man has been arrested and police are looking for another suspect after a woman was assaulted with pepper spray in Victoria’s Centennial Square Wednesday night.

Officers were contacted about the incident just after 8:30 p.m. and arrived to find witnesses attempting to decontaminate the woman, who was pleading for help.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the victim was approached by a man and a woman, who asked for money, and then assaulted her with pepper spray.

The man was identified and arrested that evening.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 250-592-2424 or anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

