Police search Victoria neighbourhood for missing woman who may be confused: VicPD

The Victoria Police Department is asking for help locating high-risk missing woman Heli Ferguson. (Courtesy VicPD)

Victoria police are asking residents to be on the lookout for a high-risk missing woman with medical concerns.

Heli Ferguson, 78, may have difficulty communicating, the Victoria Police Department said in a news release.

Ferguson is described as high-risk as she has a medical condition that could cause her to be confused, unaware of her surroundings and face challenges communicating.

She is described as a Caucasian woman, 5’7” with a heavy build and short, dark hair with some grey flecks. Ferguson is likely wearing a red jacket and uses a walker.

Residents of the 2700-block of Shelbourne Street may have seen a police presence as officers searched for the woman discovered missing around 5 p.m. Tuesday (March 21).

Anyone who sees Ferguson is asked to stay with her and call 911.

