Police searching for final suspect in Centennial Square drug trafficking investigation

Sixteen of the 17 people facing charges have already been arrested

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted man in connection to the Centennial Square drug trafficking investigation.

Kyle Harvey (28), wanted on two outstanding unendorsed warrants for drug trafficking, is described as Caucasian with short brown hair and brown eyes. He is five feet ten inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

Harvey is wanted in connection to a drug trafficking and violence investigation that took place in August that saw 17 people charged as a result. Out of the 17 people charged, 16 have been arrested. Harvey is the final suspect at large.

Harvey has a number of tattoos including the word ‘life’ on his right wrist and the word ‘death’ on his left wrist.

If you see Harvey you’re asked to call 911. If you have any information about him or know where he may be you’re asked to call VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

