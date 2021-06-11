Police searching for woman who left Victoria hospital against recommendations

Abigayle Singh, 25, is believed to be in the Victoria area

Police are searching for Abigayle Singh, 25, who left the Victoria General Hospital June 7 against physician recommendations. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP say they’re concerned for a woman’s safety after she left the Victoria General Hospital this week against physician recommendations.

Abigayle Singh is described as a 25-year-old South Asian woman with black hair, that may be dyed lighter, and brown eyes. She’s 5’4” and 126 pounds.

RCMP say Singh was advised to stay at the Victoria General Hospital on June 7, but that she left on foot and officials are concerned for her physical and mental well-being.

They also say Singh is known to police and has stayed at multiple shelters recently. It is believed she has returned to the Victoria area.

Anyone with information about Singh or her whereabouts can contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

