Suspects sought after Victoria jeweller loses almost $100,000 worth of watches in sophisticated scheme

Police are looking for information on two individuals who may be connected to this crime

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man, suspected of being involved in a fraud where a Victoria business lost almost $100,000 in watches. (VicPD handout)

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of being involved in a fraud that cost a local business two expensive watches.

Police were called on Nov. 4 to a downtown Victoria jeweller. Investigators learned that on Oct. 29 a man had gone to the store and selected two high-end watched to buy. The suspect left the store and returned later with a bank draft to purchase the watches.

According to police, the bank draft was legitimate but the suspect acquired it through a “sophisticated scheme” where he fraudulently transferred funds from a customer’s account using false identification.

The value of the watches was nearly $100,000.

The suspect is described as a darker-skinned man with a heavy-set build. He had short dark brown hair, which was thinning at the crown and brown eyes. A dark brown beard with grey flecks was seen sticking out from below the man’s mask.

During the incident, the suspect wore a black buttoned-up cardigan sweater, a white dress shirt open at the collar, a white T-shirt, black shoes and he had silver aviator-style sunglasses tucked into the sweater. He also wore a partial cast on his left hand.

The suspect was accompanied by this man. (VicPD handout)

The suspect was in the company of another man, who is described as taller and of a slimmer build than the suspect. This second man was wearing dark-coloured clothing.

Investigators believe the first suspect travelled on the BC Ferries’ Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen sailing at 7 p.m. on Oct. 29.

In addition to asking for help identifying these men, investigators are also looking to identify locations they may have travelled to or vehicles they may be associated with.

If you recognize these men or have any information about them, call VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

