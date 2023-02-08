Police seek help finding missing Duncan woman, Pandora Hunter

Have you seen Pandora Hunter?

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Pandora Hunter, who was reported missing on Feb. 1. (RCMP Handout) The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Pandora Hunter, who was reported missing on Feb. 1. (RCMP Handout)

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating Pandora Hunter, who was reported missing on Feb. 1, 2023.

Hunter, 25, is described as a 5 foot 3 Caucasian woman with shoulder-length brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen the evening of Jan. 31 in the Duncan area wearing a beige jacket with a fur hood and light blue scarf.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police.

cowichan valleyMissing woman

Police trying to locate second woman missing from Cowichan, Whitney Clayton
Mill closures threaten to punch holes in the fabric of rural B.C. towns

