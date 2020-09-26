Police seek ‘high-risk sex offender’ last seen in Victoria

Scott Jones is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being ‘unlawfully at large’

Scott Jones is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large. Police ask the public to call 911 if they see him. (VicPD handout)

Victoria Police Department issued a warning Friday of a “dangerous high-risk sex offender.”

VicPD is looking to locate Scott Jones, 56, a court designated dangerous offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large. In a release issued Sept. 25, police say Jones has a history of violent sexual offences and warn the public to call 911 if they see him.

Jones is described as a Caucasian man, 5’2” and 150 pounds with short grey or balding hair and green eyes. He was last seen in the 500-block of Johnston Street wearing a black rain jacket, jeans, and a white bike helmet. He may be riding a new electric scooter. A photograph of Scott Jones is below.

Police say not to approach Jones but immediately call 911. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Most Read