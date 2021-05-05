Police seek identity of suspect who alllegedly robbed Victoria bank

Officers were called to a bank in the 1000-block of Douglas Street just after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday

Victoria police is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this suspect after they allegedly robbed a Douglas Street bank on Tuesday. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly robbed a bank Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to a bank in the 1000-block of Douglas Street just after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday where the suspect used a note during the alleged robbery, before leaving the area.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man standing 5’6” who was wearing a black hooded sweater with the hood up, black-rimmed glasses and a blue medical mask. The suspect also wore brown pants, red shoes and a black backpack with a white patterned print on it.

The incident is under investigation and anyone information is asked to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654 extension 1. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Man arrested for allegedly spitting, yelling anti-Asian racial slurs at a mother and kids

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.