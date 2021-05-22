Police seek information about rash of break-ins with drills at Victoria businesses

Security camera footage shows the individuals allegedly involved in a series of break-ins at Victoria businesses between My 9-17. (Photos via Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers) (Photos via Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)

A series of break-ins and thefts at several downtown Victoria businesses have police calling for the public’s help to identify the suspects who were caught on camera.

According to the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers, the incidents occurred between May 9 and 17 and the suspects allegedly used a drill to break through the locks on the establishments. Cash and two iPads have been reported stolen and police have released images of the suspects.

READ ALSO: Driver parks on steps outside Victoria hotel after trip down Wharf Street bike lane

The images, shared by Crime Stoppers on May 21, show individuals on indoor security cameras. One shows a person in a black hoodie and ball cap, and in the second photo, a suspect can be seen in a dark-coloured jacket with a lighter stripe down the sleeve and a red backpack.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the individuals in the photos can call VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or, to report anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers online at victoriacrimestoppers.ca.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

theftVicPD