Police seek man wanted for assault in Saanich, multiple charges in other jurisdictions

Michael Arthor Leighton is known to travel around the Island, Saanich police say

Michael Arthor Leighton is wanted by the Saanich Police Department for assault. (Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers/Twitter)

Saanich police are calling on the public to assist with the search for Michael Arthor Leighton who is wanted by the department for assault and by several other police departments for a variety of charges.

According to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers, Leighton is wanted for several charges including possession of drugs for trafficking and break and enter.

In a social media post on Oct. 21, the Saanich Police Department said Leighton frequently travels up and down the Island and is suspected to be on an active property crime spree.

Help us locate Michael Arthor LEIGHTON who is Wanted for Assault by our department. He is known to travel up and down the Island and suspected to be actively committing property crime.#Saanich #WANTED https://t.co/JzDu8mdKcO — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) October 21, 2020

A photo of Leighton shared by Crime Stoppers shows a Caucasian man with dark hair, brown eyes and a beard.

Anyone with information on Leighton’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 250-475-4321 or, to make an anonymous report, contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at victoriacrimestoppers.ca.

