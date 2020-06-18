Police seek owner of ATV abandoned in Saanich neighbourhood

Red quad bike now in lost and found

Police seek owner of ATV found near Shelbourne and North Dairy streets on Wednesday. (Saanich Police/Twitter)

Saanich police had an unusually large item in the lost and found on Wednesday morning. A quad bike was found near the intersection of Shelbourne and North Dairy streets on June 17 and police are searching for the owner.

Missing this ATV? It was located in the area of Shelbourne Street and North Dairy Street this morning. 250-475-4321 to claim if you're the owner.#Saanich #lostandfound #yyj #atv pic.twitter.com/N8z0cu3nvB — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) June 17, 2020

Police shared a photo of the red ATV abandoned in a bush on social media on Wednesday afternoon in hopes of locating the owner.

Anyone who recognizes the ATV is asked to call the Saanich Police Department non-emergency line at 250-475-4321.

READ ALSO: Suspect caught by Saanich Police 20 minutes after Colwood car reported stolen

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Saanich Police Department