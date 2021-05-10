Police seek person of interest after Victoria stabbing

Victoria Police Department looks to identify a person of interest after a Friday night stabbing. (VicPD handout)

Detectives are looking to identify a person of interest as they investigate a stabbing Friday night that left a man with potentially life-altering injuries.

Officers were in the process of investigating a call of a man with a gun in Beacon Hill Park on Saturday night just before 10 p.m., when they were also called to a multi-unit residential temporary housing building in the 1900-block of Douglas Street for a 911 call reporting a man had been stabbed.

Police arrived and found someone suffering from stab wounds.

Officers provided immediate first aid until paramedics arrived a short time later and the man was taken to hospital.

Investigators are asking for public help to identify a person of interest in the case.He is described as a Caucasian man at 5’11” and was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweater with black and blue writing on the front, baggy dark-coloured pants, white and black running shoes, a black hat, and a black bandana with white colouring. He was carrying a dark-coloured shoulder bag.

Anyone with information about this incident who has not yet spoken to officers is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654 extension 1 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

