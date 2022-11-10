Police seek person of interest following strange Oak Bay incident

Oak Bay police are asking for public assistance in identifying a person of interest after an incident that took place last week. (Courtesy Oak Bay Police Department)

Oak Bay police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest involved in a physical altercation that took place on the front porch of a home on Hall Road last week.

At around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 3, an 85-year-old man answered a knock at his front door believing it was a person delivering his morning newspaper. After opening the door, he was confronted by an unfamiliar woman who stated “I am coming in.”

The man protested and a struggle immediately ensued. The woman pushed the man, but he was caught and steadied by a neighbour who rushed to his aid after hearing the commotion.

According to police, the woman fled on foot and was pursued by the neighbour for a short distance. She was last seen on Beach Drive walking in the direction of Foul Bay Road. The neighbour captured a photo of the woman before returning to check on the man and call police.

While the man managed to escape without any significant injuries, police say he was left visibly shaken. Officers patrolled the area extensively but were not able to locate the woman. Police have yet to identify her.

The woman is described as being 20 to 25 years old, 5’6”, Caucasian or possibly of Asian decent, with dark brown hair and an average build. At the time of the offence, she was wearing a black coat, long black skirt, ruffled white ankle socks, white T-shirt, black leather shoes and a yellow hat.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Oak Bay Police Department at 250-592-2424, or call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

