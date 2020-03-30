A suspected arsonist entered the locked up yard of the Camosun College maintenance building at the Lansdowne campus and set fire to two trucks and a maintenance cart early Monday morning. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Police seek possible firebug following series of Monday fires

Highly suspicious, trucks torched at Camosun’s Lansdowne campus

Police from two municipalities are on the hunt after a suspected arsonist set multiple fires between 5 and 7 a.m. on Monday morning at Camosun College and Lansdowne middle school.

One set of fires took out two different work trucks and a buggy-style cart, all next to the Camosun maintenance building at the college’s Lansdowne campus.

Additional fires were reported at 3100-block of Service Street near Lansdowne middle school where garbage cans were set ablaze.

“The two the trucks were torched next to the maintenance building and it’s very surprising the building didn’t catch fire,” said Saanich police Sgt. Chris Horsley. “There was a lot of fuel there, propane tanks and other items that easily could have caught on as well.”

Police believe the suspect, or suspects, were likely on foot and request anyone with security cameras or doorbell cameras to review their footage to see if persons of interest could be identified.

The area includes homes in the Camosun College, North Dairy, and Lansdowne school area.

“As [the fires] are in close proximity of location and time, that’s pretty rare, which leads us to believe the suspect(s) are potentially on foot and lit all of the fires.”

Saanich police and fire departments responded to the series of fires, though the Camosun fire is actually within the District of Oak Bay, as the Saanich and Oak Bay border bisects the campus.

