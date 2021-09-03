Police seek public’s help in Vancouver Island homicide investigation

Investigators say Black Samsung cellphone may have been discarded in Bowser

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit continues to investigate a homicide that occurred Aug. 31 in Bowser.

Police said Friday (Sept. 3) the investigation has progressed it has been determined a Black Samsung cellphone may have been discarded between the 5000 block of Thompson Clarke Drive West and the 7600 block of Old Island Highway.

Sgt. Chris Manseau, RCMP division media relations officer, said investigators have been making attempts to locate this phone, which may have been inadvertently been picked up.

Luciano Mariani, 43, of no fixed address, has been charged with second-degree murder of a woman police say was known to him.

On Tuesday, Aug. 31, just after 4 a.m., Oceanside RCMP were contacted to assist BC Ambulance after it was reported that there was an injured person in the 5000 block of Thompson Clark Drive West.

Police reported that upon arrival, members located a person suffering from serious injuries already being treated by both BC Ambulance and fire officials. This individual later succumbed to their injuries, said Sgt. Chris Manseau, division media relations officer for the BC RCMP.

Mariani was located at another location by police a short time later and arrested.

READ MORE: Man handed 6-year jail term in case of fatal 2019 Parksville hit-and-run incident

“The deceased was known to the suspect, but the nature of their relationship will not be elaborated upon” said Manseau. “The investigation still remains active, as VIIMCU remains on scene determining what exactly occurred and led to this event.”

The family of the victim has asked for privacy at this time and Manseau said no further details will be released as the matter is now before the court. At this time, the PQB News has chosen not to identify the victim.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who may know the current whereabouts of this cellphone is asked to call the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksvillequalicum beachRCMP