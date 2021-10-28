Police seek suspect after man with knife robs Esquimalt gas station

Clerk forced to hand over small amount of money from till, thief fled scene, police say

Victoria police are looking for this suspect after an early-morning armed robbery in Esquimalt on Thursday. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are looking for the suspect in an early morning armed robbery that happened in Esquimalt on Thursday.

A man approached and showed part of a knife to the clerk at a Craigflower Road gas station just after 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 28. The man then demanded money from the till, VicPD said, and fled after the clerk gave him a small amount of cash.

The suspect is described as an approximately 55-year-old Caucasian man, standing six feet and with a medium build. He was wearing a red-checkered shirt, blue jeans and a black toque at the time of the incident.

Police are asking for witnesses or anyone with related information to contact them at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report what you know anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

