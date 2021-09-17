Police seek suspect after woman sexually assaulted on Lochside Trail in Saanich

Investigation follows Sept. 6 incident, suspect matching deescription also seen Sept. 9

An investigation con tinues into a sexual assault that occurred on Lochside Trail on Sept. 6.

Police say a woman was walking near Swan Street in Saanich between 7:30 and 8 p.m. that evening when a man approached from behind and sexually assaulted her.

Officers have continuously searched the area since. Another report of a suspect on the trail near Darwin Avenue came forward on Sept. 9, but officers were not able to locate the individual.

The suspect is described as a 5’6” Caucasian man between 30 and 40 years old. He has a stocky build and a sandy-coloured long beard.

At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a light-coloured toque, a pink shirt, blue jeans, and carrying a black backpack and black duffel bag.

Police say it is likely the suspect frequents the Lochside and Galloping Goose trail network.

Contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321 with any information on this case, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-8477.

