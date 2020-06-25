VicPD are looking for a man suspected of a hate crime in downtown Victoria in the early hours of Wednesday morning. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Police seek suspect in downtown Victoria hate crime, victim struck with bottle

Man allegedly yelled derogatory terms about victim’s sexuality during assault

Victoria police are looking for a suspect after a hate crime in downtown Victoria.

Police were called to the 1300-block of Douglas Street around 1 a.m. on June 24 for a report of an assault with a weapon. When they arrived, officers found a man with non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to hospital for treatment.

Witnesses said a man unknown to the victim had assaulted him and hit him over the head with a bottle while reportedly yelling derogatory terms about the victim’s sexual orientation.

The suspect fled the area with a small group and police were unable to locate him despite searching the area.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man with blonde hair. He was wearing a black baseball hat, grey hoodie and black pants. He was captured on surveillance video. Anyone with information on the suspect or incident is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654, extension one. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria ranks in top 10 Canadian cities for hate crimes

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
nina.grossman@blackpress.ca Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Hate crimesVicPDVictoria Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
LifeLabs ‘failed to protect’ personal information of millions of Canadians: investigation
Next story
Senate to apologize, explore compensation, for employees harassed by ex-senator

Just Posted

Sooke resident rallies for dog park

Sooke council invites feedback on parks and trails master plan draft

Police seek suspect in downtown Victoria hate crime, victim struck with bottle

Man allegedly yelled derogatory terms about victim’s sexuality during assault

University of Victoria changes Bamfield field trip protocol after fatal crash

Two students died after the bus slid off the road in September 2019

Sooke School District loses $2 million due to lack of international students

Loss of funding not expected to affect classrooms, thanks to reserve funds

Sooke council repeals firearms regulation bylaw

Other levels of government already have rules in place for firearms

Trudeau unveils details of grant to help post-secondary students, grads work this summer

Students, recent grads could get up to $5,000

B.C. extends temporary layoff period to 24 weeks due to COVID-19 pandemic

New limit will closely match CERB timeline

Safe, clean campsites to be made available for seasonal fruit pickers in B.C.

One campsite is planned for the Oliver area in the southern Okanagan and two more are slated for Creston

First Nations call for end to B.C. open-net salmon farms

Leadership council cites high rates of sea lice exceeding provincial limits

LifeLabs ‘failed to protect’ personal information of millions of Canadians: investigation

The Canadian laboratory testing company was found to have violated its patients’ privacy

Yukon to reopen travel from B.C., N.W.T. and Nunavut on Canada Day

Travellers from B.C. and the other territories will not have to self-isolate if they visit

Columnist T.W. Paterson launches Chronicles website

“It’s the fulfillment of a career-long dream, to publish an historical magazine”

Bald eagle drowns despite rescue efforts near Campbell River

‘It’s a sad story,’ said resident who found the older female eagle struggling in the water

Canada’s proportion of COVID long-term care deaths double that of other countries: study

LTC residents made up 81 per cent of all reported COVID-19 deaths in the country

Most Read