Oak Bay police are searching for two men caught on camera dumping garbage bags on the side of Brighton Avenue on Nov. 26. (Ray Bernoties/Twitter)

Police seek two men caught dumping bags of trash on Oak Bay street

Garbage left on side of Brighton Avenue could lead to $81 ticket

Oak Bay police are searching for two men caught dumping trash on the side of Brighton Avenue on Nov. 26.

On Thursday afternoon, a resident told police they’d seen two men pull up in a white truck and dump five garbage bags on the side of the road in the 2000-block of Brighton Avenue.

The men told the neighbour who called police that they were with Amazon but the bags were filled with trash and police are looking to identify the men involved.

Deputy Chief Mark Fisher said if a littering ticket is issued, it would cost $81.

The caller snapped a photo of the men dumping garbage bags. The driver is described as a Caucasian man in his 40s, wearing a brown hat, beige jacket, dark pants and brown boots. The passenger, also a Caucasian man, was wearing dark clothing and the truck was described as an older model white Ford F-150.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oak Bay Police Department at 250-592-2424.

Oak Bay Police Department

