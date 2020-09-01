Police seek vandals behind broken windows at Victoria elementary school

Victoria police say 15 windows at South Park Family School were damaged by rocks between Aug. 6 and Aug. 30. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police are looking for the vandals behind 15 broken windows at one of the city’s oldest schools.

The damage at South Park Family School, accumulated over a three-week period, started Aug. 6 when maintenance staff called police to report several windows had been damaged by rocks. Similar reports came in on Aug. 23 and Aug. 30.

Police say most of the incidents happened during evenings and weekends. Police are asking for nearby residents to help them find witnesses and information on the incidents. Members of the James Bay Neighbourhood Association and James Bay’s VicPD Block Watch have also been asked to be on the lookout for “suspicious persons in the area of the school.”

Anyone with information about mischief at South Park School is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 and press extension one. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anyone who witnesses a crime in progress should call 911.

South Park Family School was built in 1894. According to the School District 61, it is the oldest building in Western Canada that has operated continuously as a school.

