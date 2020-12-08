Police seek victim of racially charged hate crime on Victoria bus

Police have suspect and witness but say they need victim to move forward

Police are looking for the victim of a hate crime on a Victoria bus.

The Victoria Police Department received a report Nov. 28 that a man was yelling racial slurs at a Black man on a B.C. Transit bus. The suspect boarded a bus on route 15 at Yates and Quadra streets around noon and began targeting the lone Black man on the bus.

The hate crime continued for several minutes before the suspect got off the bus.

The crime was reported to police by a witness but the victim has not come forward. Police have CCTV footage of the incident and have identified a suspect, but say they need to speak to the victim to continue the investigation.

If you were a victim of this incident or witnessed the offence, police ask that you call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654 extension one. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

