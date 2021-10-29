Police seek witness to Oct. 19 Tillicum Road crash in Esquimalt

Police are looking to speak with the driver of the white Mercedes SUV indicated in this still from dashcam footage captured Oct. 19 in Esquimalt. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

Victoria police are looking to speak with a driver who may have witnessed a crash in Esquimalt that sent a man to hospital earlier this month.

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Selkirk Avenue and Tillicum Road just after 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 19. The crash resulted in a man being taken to hospital with potentially life-altering injuries, VicPD said. Paramedics were already treating the man when officers arrived at the scene.

Dashcam footage captured the crash and police are looking to speak with the driver of a white Mercedes SUV that was present at the time. The vehicle left before police had a chance to speak with its driver. Witnesses told officers they believe the SUV driver was a woman.

VicPD believes the driver has key information needed for their investigation. Anyone who can help locate this individual is asked to contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

