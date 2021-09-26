(File photo)

(File photo)

Police seek witnesses after 35-year-old man dies in auto crash near Parksville

Single vehicle went off the road at Exit 51 offramp

The B.C. Highway Patrol is seeking public assistance with the investigation into a fatal motor vehicle incident near Parksville on Friday night (Sept. 24).

Cpl. Michelle LeBrun of the BCHP in Parksville reported that at approximately 10 p.m. on Friday, a vehicle was travelling north on the Inland Island Highway and went off the road at the Exit 51 offramp to Parksville.

The vehicle rolled over and landed on its roof. There were two occupants in the vehicle, a 35-year-old male passenger and a 35-year-old female driver, both from the Parksville Qualicum Beach area. The man was pronounced dead at scene and the woman was airlifted to hospital.

READ MORE: Road worker dies in highway incident in Nanaimo involving allegedly drunk driver

LeBrun said BCHP Parksville would like to thank all of the many people who stopped to render aid, to the Oceanside RCMP and to the fire and ambulance crews for their assistance on the scene. BCHP asks any witnesses, anyone in attendance at the scene or anyone with dash cam footage to please contact them at 250-954-2953.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

ParksvilleRCMPTraffic

Previous story
Survivor offers advice on how to honour National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Next story
B.C. extends order capping fees charged by food delivery services at 15%

Just Posted

Michael Bociurkiw, author of Digital Pandemic: COVID-19: How Tech Went From Bad to Good, sees China on the rise, thanks in part to the deep penetration of technology in that country’s society. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sidney author warns against the abuses of technology

The Royal BC Museum exhibit on orcas immerses visitors in the world of whales. (Photo by Shane Lighter/Royal BC Museum)
Royal BC Museum extends orca exhibit, implements vaccine requirement

Debra Sheets, a University of Victoria nursing professor, is continuing Victoria’s Memory Cafe program for adults with dementia and their caregivers. (Photo courtesy of Debra Sheets)
Memory Cafe Victoria continuing to connect those with dementia

View Royal is inviting the public to participate in crafting its climate change plan through an online workshop next month. (Black Press Media File Photo)
View Royal holding workshops to engage on climate strategy next month