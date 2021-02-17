Police seek witnesses to attempted robbery in Saanich plaza

Saanich police are looking for suspects after an attempted robbery in the 5300-block of Cordova Bay Road. (Google Maps)

Saanich police are looking for a suspect after a robbery attempt on Cordova Bay Road Wednesday morning.

Around 6:40 a.m., a woman was getting out of her vehicle in a plaza in the 5300-block of Cordova Bay Road when she was approached by an stranger, who pushed his way in and grabbed her handbag.

There was a short struggle and the suspect gave and ran southbound near Cordova Bay Road. Police say no weapons were involved and there were no injuries reported. The attack appears to have been random.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man standing 5’9” and wearing a brown, winter style tweet jacket and knitted black gloves. His face was covered.

“This is a very concerning incident,” says a statement from Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer. “This happened in an open, public area and we are hopeful that someone may have witnessed this incident.”

Police are asking any witnesses who may have seen the suspect to come forward. Any drivers in the area at that time are asked to check their dash camera footage.

