Police seek witnesses to downtown Victoria assault

Victoria Police Department is seeking witnesses to an assault in Centennial Square Sunday evening.
Just after 8 p.m. on June 14, police were called to the square for a report of a man with significant injuries. Upon arrival, they found an unconscious man with significant facial injuries.
After being rushed to hospital, it was determined that the injuries were non-life-threatening.
No arrests have been made, but police continue to investigate the incident. Witnesses with information can call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 and select option one for the report desk. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
