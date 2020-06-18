Police are looking for witnesses to an assault in Victoria’s Centennial Square the evening of June 14. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police seek witnesses to downtown Victoria assault

One man left with non-life-threatening injuries in Centennial Square

Victoria Police Department is seeking witnesses to an assault in Centennial Square Sunday evening.

Just after 8 p.m. on June 14, police were called to the square for a report of a man with significant injuries. Upon arrival, they found an unconscious man with significant facial injuries.

After being rushed to hospital, it was determined that the injuries were non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, but police continue to investigate the incident. Witnesses with information can call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 and select option one for the report desk. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: VicPD arrest man after knife fight in Centennial Square

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

assaultVicPDVictoria Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police watchdog notified after 20-year-old driver with street racing stickers crashes into tree

Just Posted

Police seek witnesses to downtown Victoria assault

One man left with non-life-threatening injuries in Centennial Square

Father’s Day walk and run for prostate cancer in Victoria goes virtual

One in nine men on Vancouver Island diagnosed with prostate cancer

Police seek owner of ATV abandoned in Saanich neighbourhood

Red quad bike now in lost and found

Students, advocates plan rally during Saanich’s unrelated occupancy bylaw hearing

Hearing takes place on June 20 via conference call

Higher gas prices fueled small increase in Canadian inflation in May 2020

Increase in May came after significant drops in March and April

Top doctor urges caution as B.C. records 19 new COVID-19 cases

Two new outbreaks declared in Abbotsford and Mission

B.C. launches cannabis ‘navigator’ to help small growers, processors

B.C. business still dominated by big producers and black market

Peace Arch Park to close amid dozens using it as loophole in COVID-19 border restrictions

Temporary measure in response to ‘risk associated with significant increase in visitors’

Federal fund offers relief to B.C. seafood processors

Industry alliance grateful, but says B.C. deserves more

Coffee for your head: Popular song has strong ties to Lower Mainland

Isaiah Faber’s ‘death bed (coffee for your head) ft. beabadoobee’ has over 440 million Spotify hits

Canadian Cancer Society closes office in the Cowichan Valley, Campbell River

Financial difficulties from COVID-19 pandemic to blame

Two coastal B.C. First Nations investing $25 million in renewable energy projects

To get off diesel power, two off-grid communities developing hydro power

COVID-19 tracing app to soon be made available nationwide

Anyone who tests positive for the virus will be able to anonymously upload their status to a national network

Despite calls, B.C. still not collecting race-based COVID data

Racialized individuals often face discrimination in accessing health care

Most Read