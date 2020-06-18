Police seek witnesses to downtown Victoria assault

One man left with non-life-threatening injuries in Centennial Square

Victoria Police Department is seeking witnesses to an assault in Centennial Square Sunday evening.

Just after 8 p.m. on June 14, police were called to the square for a report of a man with significant injuries. Upon arrival, they found an unconscious man with significant facial injuries.

After being rushed to hospital, it was determined that the injuries were non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, but police continue to investigate the incident. Witnesses with information can call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 and select option one for the report desk. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

