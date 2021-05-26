Saanich security guard recovers unique, stolen bike gifted to student living with special needs

Custom bike went missing from S.J. Burnside Education Centre storage shed over May long weekend

A stolen, Make-A-Wish Foundation-donated bike belonging to a youth living with special needs was found Wednesday afternoon, hours after Victoria police called on the public to help find it.

Victoria police asked for help in finding the bike around 1:30 p.m. on May 26 after it was allegedly stolen from the S.J. Burnside Education Centre’s storage shed sometime over the May long weekend.

A student at the school uses the custom-built bike as an essential mobility tool and without it, police said the student wouldn’t be able to participate in the classroom or school setting.

A security guard in Saanich found the bike unsecured on Tuesday night and turned it in to Saanich police on Wednesday.

VicPD says the bike unfortunately was vandalized with graffiti while it was taken. Police thanked Saanich police and the public for their help in finding the needed bicycle.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

