A photograph of the real firearm beside the replica firearm seized by VicPD in the early hours of April 18. (Courtesy VicPD)

Police seize loaded firearm, drugs during traffic stop in Victoria

Officers find cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl along with loaded handgun

One man faces charges after police seized a loaded handgun, a replica firearm and fentanyl after a traffic stop in Victoria early Sunday morning.

In the first hour of April 11, VicPD officers spotted a vehicle being driven erratically in the 2900-block of Douglas Street. Officers stopped the driver and while approaching the vehicle saw what appeared to be a handgun on the floor.

Police arrested two men in the car and found one carrying a loaded handgun in a shoulder holster. The weapon spotted on the floor was identified as a replica firearm.

Officers seized both weapons as well as drugs including rock cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

One man was held for court and faces eight recommended charges related to firearms possession, drug trafficking, and failing to abide by court-ordered conditions. The second man was released pending further investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654 ext. 1, or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Most Read