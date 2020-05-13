Police seize more than 20 weapons after spike in property crimes leads to Saanich home

More than $25,ooo in stolen property recovered by police

Some of the property recovered or seized by the Saanich Police Department after executing a search warrant in the 900-block of Cloverdale Avenue. (Photo courtesy of the Saanich Police Department)

The sheer volume of weapons recovered after a recent bust is concerning says local police.

Saanich police recovered drugs, weapons and more than $25,000 in stolen property after an increase in property crimes over the past two months led them to a home in the 900-block of Cloverdale Avenue.

The stolen property included a motorcycle, bicycles, and power tools that were all connected to break and enters as well as thefts from vehicles across Greater Victoria, according to the Saanich Police Department.

Officers have already contacted most of the owners of the recovered property and are in the process of returning the items.

“We are extremely pleased to be able to return the stolen property to their lawful owners,” said Saanich Const. Markus Anastasiades. “In addition to the stolen property and drugs found in the home, the sheer volume of weapons found inside was also concerning. The items included replica firearms, a compound bow, and over 20 edge weapons such as hatchets and homemade blades.”

Officers from Saanich’s street crime unit, with the assistance of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant for the home and took three people into custody on May 7.

During their investigation, officers witnessed what was believed to be drug trafficking behaviour at the home and in connection to areas across Greater Victoria, including the encampment at Topaz Park and along the 900-block of Pandora Avenue, according to a media release.

Charges have not yet been sworn as the investigation is ongoing.

