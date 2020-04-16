Police seize Taser and stolen clothing, jewelry from Victoria home

Second VicPD Strike Force raid of the week relating to stolen goods

VicPD seized stolen goods from a home in the 3100-block of Somerset Street on Wednesday. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

During the second Strike Force operation of the week, VicPD recovered stolen merchandise and a Taser from a Victoria residence on Wednesday.

On April 15, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the 3100-block of Somerset Street – the home of a man suspected to be in possession of stolen goods.

According to a written statement, VicPD seized jewelry, clothing and other stolen goods – all with the tags still intact – along with a Taser “equipped with cartridges and capable of being discharged” during the search.

On Tuesday, Strike Force officers filled a pickup truck with stolen goods seized from a prolific property offender. On Wednesday, they conducted another operation & seized jewelry, clothing, and a taser. #yyj #teamwork #wearegoingtoneedabiggertruck Info: https://t.co/EdNk148Fel — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) April 16, 2020

The Wednesday search was the Strike Force’s second stolen goods seizure of the week. In a separate search on April 14, VicPD removed about $30,000 worth of stolen items from a storage locker associated with a “known offender.” Police say investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

VicPD says the Strike Force will continue to combat property crime – a rising trend in Victoria and Esquimalt. Since mid-March, VicPD has seen the number of calls for service rise by 22 per cent and a 25 per cent increase in calls relating to property crime.

Anyone who recognizes the stolen property is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. By pressing #1, callers will be directed to the Report Desk. To make an anonymous report, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

