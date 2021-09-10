UPDATE: Police vehicle involved in downtown Victoria collision was en route to officer assault

A Victoria police vehicle was involved in a collision in downtown Victoria Sept. 10 while enroute to another call, says Sgt. Steve Kowan. (Tegwyn Hughes)

Emergency crews were on scene in downtown Victoria where a police car and another vehicle collided Friday (Sept. 10) morning.

Sgt. Steve Kowan told Black Press Media the officer was on their way to another call when the collision occurred.

Victoria police later revealed on Twitter that the vehicle was responding to an incident where it says two officers were being “severely assaulted” while attempting to apprehend a man in the Jubilee neighbourhood under the Mental Health Act. The officers used pepper spray and a taser on the man, who was taken to hospital after additional officers arrived and apprehended him.

The police vehicle sustained minor damage. The police officer and the driver of the other vehicle both sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and the driver was transported to hospital.

The northbound lane of Douglas Street between Pandora Avenue and Fisgard Street was closed to traffic until around 10 a.m.

