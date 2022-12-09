Police warn of a spate scams on Used Victoria site

Buyers give cheques for higher amount, asking people to send extra to a different account

The West Shore RCMP is warning residents about fraud this holiday season after a spate of scams on online shopping sites.

Two people reported suspicious buyers in separate incidents after trying they tried to sell an expensive bike and vehicle on the online classified site Used Victoria.

In both instances, a buyer approached the seller, sending them a cheque or money order for a much larger amount than the item is listed for. The buyer then asks you to cash the cheque and deposit what you’re owed into your own account and send the extra, via e-transfer or wire, into a third-party account that belongs to the buyer.

One victim was suspicious and called the police right after she sent thousands of dollars. She was able to call her bank in time and freeze the transfer.

The second victim did send the money and is now working with the bank to reverse the transfer of funds. Police are unsure if they will get their money back or not, according to Cpl. Nancy Saggar, spokesperson for West Shore RCMP.

Saggar added that no one was hurt this was all done online without meeting the buyer in person.

“We see scams like this year-round and we want the public to be extra cautious around the holiday season when it comes to online buying and selling of goods,” Saggar said in a statement.

West Shore RCMP advises people to beware of buyers who send more money than being asked for, and refuse money orders and cheques in favour of e-transfers or cash.

