(AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

(AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

Police warn of counterfeit money being used on Vancouver Island

Counterfeit $100 and $50 Canadian bills have been used at Port Alberni businesses

The Port Alberni RCMP detachment is putting out a warning about counterfeit money circulating in Port Alberni and elsewhere on Vancouver Island.

As of Nov. 26, 2021, Port Alberni RCMP had received four reports of counterfeit $100 Canadian bills and two reports of counterfeit $50 bills being used at local businesses.

According to the RCMP, the bills look like “an older series of bills” and the serial number identified to date is EJA8914981.

“There could be other editions in circulation,” warned Sgt. Peter Dionne, operations support NCO for the Port Alberni RCMP detachment.

There are four other locations on Vancouver Island where the $100 bills have been used, although the RCMP did not specify where.

“Identifying the persons using the counterfeit currency is challenging and, ideally, their images are captured on camera,” said Dionne.

If you find a counterfeit bill, the RCMP recommends contacting your local detachment with information about who used the bill.

“Information that may assist includes physical descriptions, clothing, vehicle descriptions, associates, direction of travel, and a photo, if safe to take,” said Dionne.

PORT ALBERNIRCMP

Previous story
Snow-melt, rain to increase B.C. flood risk as 3rd storm moves in
Next story
Fraser Valley Regional District says applications for B.C.’s help on floods ‘unanswered for days’

Just Posted

Security video footage still shows a motorist trying to make a left turn onto Dressler Road from Wishart Road. The failed high speed turn left at least two parked vehicles damaged. (Courtesy of Tristan Chamings)
VIDEO: Driver caught on camera crashing into two vehicles in Colwood

The Better Business Bureau is reminding residents to watch out for holiday scams. (Black Press Media file photo)
Better Business Bureau’s ‘Naughty List’ warns Vancouver Islanders of holiday scams

Mayor Fred Haynes receives congratulations from Saanich’s chief administrative officer Paul Thorkelsson during the 2018 inaugural council following that year’s municipal election. Saanich announced Tuesday it was parting ways with Thorkelsson. (Wolf Depner/News staff)
District of Saanich ‘ends relationship’ with former CAO Paul Thorkelsson

The Peanuts gang hangs out in Oak Bay’s Welcome Park. (Photo by Tim Roberts)
Christmas classics clash as grinch swipes Peanuts characters from Oak Bay park