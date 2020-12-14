Police warn Victoria business owners after two ‘smash and grabs’

Don’t keep cash in registers overnight, turn alarms on: VicPD

Police are warning business owners after two ‘smash and grab’ incidents over the weekend.

On Saturday morning, Victoria police received a report of a break and enter to a business in the 900-block of Gordon Street. Sometime the night before a glass door had been smashed and a suspect had stolen several hundred dollars from the cash register.

Police say there is no indication an an alarm went off and the incident was not captured on video.

The next morning – Dec. 13 – police received another report of a break and enter to a business in the 900-block of Fort Street. There, a suspect also broke a glass door and stole a cash float. An alarm was triggered around 6 a.m. but again, the incident was not captured by video surveillance.

Police remind business owners not to leave cash in registers overnight, to turn on security alarms and ensure video surveillance captures the front door.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654 ext. 1. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

