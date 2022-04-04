Police watchdog organization begins investigation into man’s death in Nanaimo

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is looking into the circumstances of the apparently self-inflicted death of a man a day after Nanaimo RCMP responded to his 911 call for help. (File photo)

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the circumstances surrounding a death in Nanaimo on the weekend.

According to an IIO press release, RCMP reported that at about 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, a man who was concerned for his own well-being called 911. When police attended his home in the Diver Lake area, it was reported that the man had secured a ride and was going to the hospital.

The man was found dead, by means that appear to have been self-inflicted, the release noted, shortly before 2 p.m. the following day, Sunday, April 3.

The IIO was notified shortly thereafter and started an investigation to determine what role, if any, police actions or inaction may have played in the death. The B.C. Coroners Service is also conducting an independent investigation to determine the circumstances of the death.

The IIO is asking anyone with relevant information about the incident to contact the IIO B.C. Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the http://iiobc.ca website.

