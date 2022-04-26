Premier John Horgan answers questions during a news conference in the press theatre at the legislature in Victoria, Friday, March 11, 2022. Politicians and media members met each other face-to-face at the British Columbia legislature after more than two years of COVID-19 protocols that had limited interactions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Premier John Horgan answers questions during a news conference in the press theatre at the legislature in Victoria, Friday, March 11, 2022. Politicians and media members met each other face-to-face at the British Columbia legislature after more than two years of COVID-19 protocols that had limited interactions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Politicians, media return to hallway habits at B.C. legislature after COVID-19 rules

Media back in the building providing a hallway gauntlet and looking for stories

Politicians and members of the media met each other face-to-face for the first time at the British Columbia legislature after more than two years of restrictions due to COVID-19 protocols.

Premier John Horgan greeted what he called a media “gauntlet” Monday as he passed by reporters in a legislature hallway on his way to a government caucus meeting.

Horgan stopped briefly to say the experience of seeing media in the hallways wanting to ask questions after the pandemic restrictions was “weird.”

The premier did not stay for an interview, but later, while in the chamber of the legislature, he jokingly warned other politicians that the media was back in the building looking for stories.

The B.C. legislature has been sitting throughout the pandemic, but most media events and news conferences have been conducted virtually since March 2020.

Attorney General David Eby, who did stop and answer reporters’ questions, says meeting with media in the legislature hallways gave him a feeling that a major part of democracy was making a welcome return.

“It feels good,” says Eby. “It feels very democratic. I feel more accessible and I feel like the media has the ability to ask the questions they need to. I like it.”

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Horgan drops F-bomb during heated QP on B.C.’s family doctor shortage

BC politics

Previous story
Williams Lake First Nation to hold referendum on $135 million federal settlement
Next story
IIO investigating death of man who went into medical distress at Comox Valley RCMP detachment

Just Posted

Metchosin singer-songwriter Jesse Roper's face takes its place in the 'multi use road' sign on Happy Valley Road in 2018. Long since removed, his face made a comeback this month. (Black Press Media file photo)
Metchosin singer-songwriter’s face makes comeback on road sign

Work on installing a new roof is slated to start in May at the Oak Bay Recreation Centre. Council approved an increased budget for the project to match the nearly $1.8 million bid from Universal Sheet Metal Ltd. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Budget boost needed for new roof at Oak Bay Recreation Centre

Alpina Restaurant at Villa Eyrie Resort on the Malahat was rated among the best brunch spots in Greater Victoria and even Canada, based on reviews submitted to reservation service OpenTable. (Photo courtesy of OpenTable)
Greater Victoria brunch spots voted among Canada’s best

A special Sidney council meeting scheduled to deal with the official community plan won’t take place as originally scheduled on April 28. Unfinished work by the municipality’s OCP advisory committee has pushed the council meeting to May 5. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Special council meeting for OCP pushed into May by Sidney