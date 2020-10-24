Polls will soon close in Langford-Juan de Fuca

An estimated 12,120 mail-in ballots were requested in the Langford-Juan de Fuca riding

Today is the last day to vote in the B.C. election. Polls are open across Greater Victoria from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

In Langford-Juan de Fuca, Gord Baird (Green), Kelly Darwin (Liberal), John Horgan (NDP), and Tyson Riel Strandlund (Communist) are vying for your vote. Learn more about these candidates here.

Early voting for the 2020 provincial election has broken records, according to data released by Elections BC Thursday (Oct. 22).

The agency said 681,055 people cast their ballot during seven days of advanced voting that ended Wednesday, compared to 614,389 in 2017. In 2013, there were 366,558 people who voted in advance and 290,220 in 2009, with fewer yet in earlier elections. In Langford-Juan de Fuca 10,534 people took advantage of advance voting for the 2020 election.

Due to the pandemic, more British Columbians have decided to vote by mail-in ballot than ever before. Election results won’t be finalized until after Nov. 6, when those mail-in ballots are counted. An estimated 12,120 mail-in ballots were requested by Elections BC within the Langford-Juan de Fuca riding. There are 47,552 registered voters in the riding.

Across B.C., a total 724, 279 mail-in ballots were returned to Elections BC, as of Friday, Oct. 23.

There are roughly 3.5 million registered voters in the province.

Voter information cards sent by mail will provide the location of assigned polling stations in your community. If you did not receive a card, you can still vote, find your assigned polling station online at elections.bc.ca by using your postal code.

Black Press Media will be with you election day, bringing you live coverage of our local candidates as the poll results come in. Find coverage of the other Greater Victoria ridings by clicking the link below.

Seven ridings encompass Greater Victoria with a grand total of 27 candidates vying for your vote.

In Saanich North and the Islands, Zeb King, Adam Olsen, and Stephen Roberts are vying for your vote. Learn more about these candidates here.

In Saanich South, Kate O’Connor, Lana Popham and Rishi Sharma are on the ballot. Learn more about these candidates here.

In the Oak Bay-Gordon Head riding, Florian Castle, Nicole Duncan, Roxanne Helme, and Murray Rankin are vying for your vote. Learn more about these candidates here.

In Victoria-Swan Lake, Rob Fleming, Annemieke Holthuis, David Somerville, Walt Parsons, and Jenn Smith round out the ballot. Learn more about these candidates here.

Karen Bill, Grace Lore, Jenn Neilson, and Jordan Reichert are running in Victoria-Beacon Hill. Learn more about these candidates here.

In the Esquimalt-Metchosin riding – which also includes Colwood – Mitzi Dean, Andy MacKinnon, Desta McPherson, and RJ Senko are facing off. Learn more about these candidates here.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to the ongoing pandemic, Elections BC estimates that roughly 35 per cent of voters used mail-in ballots, which will be counted beginning on Nov. 6. This means that tonight’s election results may change.

