RCMP-GRC crest

Port Alberni liquor store robbed, suspect still at large

Port Alberni RCMP are asking the public for information, video footage after June 13 incident

A suspect is still at large following an armed robbery at a Port Alberni liquor store Monday night (June 13, 2022).

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. a man dressed in a dark-coloured hoodie and surgical mask entered the Alberni Liquor Store on Alberni Highway, Port Alberni RCMP media liaison officer Const. Richard Johns said.

“The suspect brandished a weapon and demanded money from the register.” Staff complied with the demand and the suspect fled the store, heading eastbound on the Alberni Highway.

“Police dog services were called; it is believed the suspect got into a car somewhere around Highmoor Road,” Johns added.

The male suspect is still at large. At the time of the robbery he was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie with a light logo on the left chest, camouflage pants, black and white running shoes and a surgical mask. Port Alberni RCMP are asking anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area of Highmoor Road, or who has CCTV footage to call the detachment at 250-723-2424.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Armed robberyPORT ALBERNIRCMP

Previous story
Education urged for B.C. businesses in battling bogus bills
Next story
Traffic lights down until June 24 at Watkiss Way and Burnside Road West

Just Posted

The Sooke Lions Club hopes to build a community centre and other public amenities and John Phillips Memorial Park. (District of Sooke)
Sooke Lions will host town hall meeting to discuss park proposal

Washington State Ferries said a return of the Sidney-Anacortes ferry run is not expected to resume until summer 2023 at the earliest. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sidney-Anacortes ferry won’t sail until summer 2023 at the earliest

The latest edition of Sashay Cafe has been cancelled after a phone call threatening violence. (Loveofdragvic/Instagram)
Victoria drag show cancelled after threat of violence during Pride Month

Plans for the future of the Royal B.C. Museum continue to receive backlash as a new poll finds almost 70 per cent of British Columbians oppose the $789-million project. (RBCM/Facebook)
New Royal B.C. Museum opposed by nearly 70 per cent of British Columbians: poll