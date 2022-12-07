Port Alberni RCMP searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Alexis Huttunen last seen by her family on morning of Dec. 7, 2022

Port Alberni RCMP are trying to locate 13-year-old Alexis Huttunen. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Port Alberni RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

According to RCMP, Alexis Huttunen was last seen by her family on the morning of Dec. 7, 2022 when she boarded the bus to school. Police have been unable to confirm if Huttunen made it to class.

Huttunen is described as 157 cm (5’2”) with a petite build and dark hair. She was last seen wearing a pink raincoat, dark-coloured leggings and a navy blue backpack with pink flowers on it.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Huttunen is asked to call the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.

missing personPORT ALBERNI

B.C. teacher who showed R-rated film to Grade 2s suspended 1 day
Who should be teaching kids what not to do on social media? Coaches, teachers, parents

