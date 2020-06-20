Positive case of COVID-19 reported at Tsawout First Nation health centre

The Tsawout First Nation is warning community members that a positive case of COVID-19 was reported by someone who attended the local health centre on June 16, 2020. (Image courtesy the CDC)

The Tsawout First Nation is warning community members of possible exposure to COVID-19 after a person who tested positive for the virus attended the health centre located on Tetayut Road in Saanichton.

In a letter to community members posted to the Tsawout First Nation website on June 19, the nation’s health manager Lois Williams explained that someone with COVID-19 had attended the Tsawout Health Centre for a short period of time on Tuesday, June 16.

“The person observed appropriate physical distancing and hand hygiene measures,” while at the health centre, Williams said, adding that exposure risk is considered low for others who were there that day.

According to the letter, Island Health has been advised and is working to contact people who may have been exposed. Anyone who attended the health centre on June 16 is asked to monitor themselves for symptoms. Williams pointed out that those without symptoms don’t need to self-isolate unless Island Health recommends it.

“If you or any family members develop symptoms of COVID-19, please self-isolate right away and call 811 or the Island Health testing call center [at] 1-844-901-8442 to determine if you need testing,” Williams wrote.

As a precaution, the Tsawout administration building will remain closed until July 6.

