Possible cougar sighting in Saanich early Sunday morning

No other sightings reported, Conservation notified

Saanich police are warning residents of a possible cougar sighting along McKenzie Avenue on Sunday morning.

Officers say a woman believed she saw a cougar while driving along the 1000-block of McKenzie Avenue at 5:45 a.m. on Nov. 1.

The area was patrolled for the cougar, but with no results. No other sightings have been reported and conservation has been notified.

Police say residents in the area should be mindful of their surrounding, families and pets.

Most Read