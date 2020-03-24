Possible COVID-19 exposure at downtown Victoria establishments

Island Health warns of possible COVID-19 transmission at The Sticky Wicket and other Victoria establishments. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Island Health is notifying people who attended various downtown Victoria establishments, including a pub, of possible COVID-19 exposure.

Those who attended the Sticky Wicket Bar & Restaurant between March 5 and 15, Foxy Box on March 16, BG Beautee on March 11 and The Fix Healthcare on March 14 and 16 are being notified about possible exposures to the novel coronavirus.

People who attended those locations on those dates need to monitor themselves closely for symptoms including coughing, sneezing, fever, sore throat and difficulty breathing. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should self-isolate for 10 days following symptom onset, according to Island Health.

The B.C. COVID-19 Self-Assessment Tool website and support app can also help determine if further assessment or testing is needed. More information on testing and self-isolation is available at bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/testing-isolation.

Island Health’s medical health officers say people must practice social and physical distancing at all times. This applies to everyone regardless of age or health status.

Close contact from others should be limited by staying at least two metres away from others when outside of the home.

Local transmission is occurring across the Island Health region, the health authority says, and people are advised to assume there are cases in every community.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

