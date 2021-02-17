Possible COVID-19 exposure at North Saanich performing arts centre

Island Health has confirmed a possible low risk COVID-19 exposure occurred at Allegro Performing Arts Centre in North Saanich last week.

Staff and patrons who attended the dance school on Feb. 10 have a low risk of having been exposed to the virus and don’t need to self-isolate. Island Health specified that a low risk exposure means those affected were not in close proximity to the identified case for an extended period of time and are unlikely to contract the virus.

Anyone who may have been in close contact have been contacted by Island Health.

People are asked to continue to self-monitor for symptoms, which include headaches, muscle aches and fatigue, nausea, diarrhea and loss of appetite, fever or chills, shortness of breath, sore throat and cough or worsening chronic cough.

