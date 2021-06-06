Potentially life-altering crash under investigation by VicPD

Driver arrested at the scene and four people sent to hospital, two with serious injuries

VicPD are investigating the cause of the midnight crash that sent four to hospital, two with potentially life-altering injuries. (Black Press Media file photo)

A single vehicle crash that sent four people to hospital early Sunday morning is under investigation by the Victoria Police Department.

The driver was arrested at the scene and transported to cells. Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Just after midnight in the early morning of June 6, the vehicle crashed into two buildings at the intersection of Fisgard and Blanshard streets. Five people were in the vehicle.

Paramedics and firefighters were on scene extracting and stabilizing the occupants. Four people were transported to hospital; two with potentially life-altering injuries remain in hospital. The other two were treated for non life-threatening injuries and were released.

Two buildings were damaged in the crash.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

