Power down for swatch of rural residents near Brentwood Bay

Winds blamed for handful of outages across Greater Victoria

Winds rage and close the walkway in Sidney on Nov. 17. (Wolfgang Depner/News Staff)

BC Hydro attributes the wind storm to a series of power outages in Highlands, Saanich and Central Saanich.

About 227 residences are without power in a swatch of rural area along Willis Point Road.

The outage covers the 100 block of Durrance Road, 600-block of Steamer Drive, 6000- to 7500-block of Mark Lane, 700- to 800-block of Melody Place, 400-block of Durrance Close, 6500-block of Willis Point Road 700- to 800-block of Sea Aira Heights, 6500- to 7600-block of Mark Lane and the 400-block of Durrance Close.

Power went down around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17 with BC Hydro estimating a 2:30 p.m. restoration.

Power also went down for about five customers in Langford – in the 3600-block of Highway 1 – attributed to trees on the wires.

On Monday, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement warning of a strong pacific low approaching the south coast Tuesday morning, causing winds up to 70 km/h.

The highest winds are expected to come ahead of a cold front that will cross the inner south coast Tuesday morning. Environment Canada expects winds to ease Tuesday afternoon as low and cold fronts move inland and weaken.

