Cause of outage under investigtion: BC Hydro

More than 3,700 Victoria BC Hydro customers are without power Tuesday morning.

BC Hydro is reporting an outage in the Fernwood area impacting properties south of Topaz Avenue, north of Yates Street, east of Government Street and west of Victor Street.

Roughly 3,778 customers have been impacted since 9:25 a.m. The cause of the outage is under investigation.

