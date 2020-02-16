UPDATE: Power restored to more than 1,500 Sidney residents Sunday morning

BC Hydro customers without power for three hours on Feb. 16

Power has been restored to more than 1,500 BC Hydro customers after a brief outage Sunday morning.

Crews are on their way to an outage affecting 1,550 customers in #SidneyBC. They hope to arrive on site around 9:25 a.m. Updates: https://t.co/I2hz8H9Rpn pic.twitter.com/6ZWJ6YG61r — BC Hydro (@bchydro) February 16, 2020

BC Hydro’s website said lights were back on at 11:30 a.m after power had been off since 7:57 a.m. Sunday.

The affected areas included north of Lochside Drive, south of Henry Ave, east of Canora Road and west of Fourth Street Fire.

