More than 5,300 hydro customers were without power on the south Island, including the Gulf Islands and as far north as Duncan, as of Tuesday morning. That included more than 200 in Sooke and Metchosin as well as 535 in Jordan River. (BC Hydro outage map)

Power outages dot Greater Victoria as spring storm blows through

Winds expected to ease Tuesday morning

Wind continues Tuesday morning adding to the havoc created across the south Island Monday (April 4).

West winds of 70 km/h gusting to 90 continue in Greater Victoria, according to Environment Canada. A wind warning update issued around 5 a.m. predicts the strong winds will abate later on Tuesday morning.

Pockets of residents from Jordan River through Sooke, Metchosin and Langford are experiencing power outages as a result of the spring storm. One North Saanich neighbourhood is also impacted, according to BC Hydro.

Monday afternoon, the company said trees continuing to fall delayed a return of power for customers on Salt Spring, Pender, Saturna and Mayne Islands. That work is expected Tuesday morning.

On Sunday, April 3, Environment Canada warned a powerful windstorm was expected to lash much of the west coast of Vancouver Island with strong gusts and towering waves capable of inundating low-lying shorelines.

