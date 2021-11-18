More than 2,500 BC Hydro customers were experiencing power outages in Greater Victoria Nov. 18. (Courtesy BC Hydro)

More than 2,500 BC Hydro customers were experiencing power outages in Greater Victoria Nov. 18. (Courtesy BC Hydro)

UPDATE: Power restored for majority of Greater Victoria residents

Impacted customers down to 586 from 2,500

Power is back on for the majority of the 2,500 Greater Victoria homes and businesses left in the dark Thursday morning.

As of 1:30 p.m., close to 600 BC Hydro customers remain affected across the region, down from 2,500 earlier in the day.

The largest outage is a planned one, stretching between Shirley and Jordan River. There, 515 customers are scheduled to be without power until 4 p.m.

In the 700-blocks of Station Avenue and Meaford Avenue in Langford, a second planned outage is impacting another 70 customers. There, power should also return by 4 p.m.

Finally, fewer than five homes have been impacted by an unplanned outage in the 2600-block of Horler Place in Langford since noon. Crews are on site, but the cause remains under investigation and no time has been set for power to return.

