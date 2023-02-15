UPDATE: More than 40 households without power after Victoria crash takes out pole

A crash took out power and closed Craigflower Road on Wednesday (Feb. 15) afternoon.
Victoria Police Department alerted drivers around 3:30 p.m. of a closure on Craigflower at Rankin Road after a vehicle crash involving a pole with an associated potential gas leak. VicPD asked drivers to avoid the area.
BC Hydro also showed a power outage around 2 p.m. for about 40 households. A later update estimated 10:40 p.m. for power to be restored.
