About 40 households lost power Feb. 15 around 2 p.m. after a vehicle incident on Craigflower Road. (BC Hydro outage map)

About 40 households lost power Feb. 15 around 2 p.m. after a vehicle incident on Craigflower Road. (BC Hydro outage map)

UPDATE: More than 40 households without power after Victoria crash takes out pole

Craigflower Road closed for a couple hours, power expected restored after 10:30 p.m.

A crash took out power and closed Craigflower Road on Wednesday (Feb. 15) afternoon.

Victoria Police Department alerted drivers around 3:30 p.m. of a closure on Craigflower at Rankin Road after a vehicle crash involving a pole with an associated potential gas leak. VicPD asked drivers to avoid the area.

BC Hydro also showed a power outage around 2 p.m. for about 40 households. A later update estimated 10:40 p.m. for power to be restored.

READ ALSO: Date set for faster RapidBus route between Langford and downtown Victoria

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Breaking NewsTraffic

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. rent hikes capped at 2% but Victoria’s skyrocketed by 19%, says new report

Just Posted

A new national report on residential rentals says one-bedroom rental prices skyrocketed far above the B.C. cap on prices. (Pexels photo)
B.C. rent hikes capped at 2% but Victoria’s skyrocketed by 19%, says new report

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces are being impacted by the housing crisis, increasing demand for residental housing units, according to the The Canadian Forces Housing Agency (Courtesy of Members CFB Esquimalt).
Feds to build new rental housing units at CFB Esquimalt

About 40 households lost power Feb. 15 around 2 p.m. after a vehicle incident on Craigflower Road. (BC Hydro outage map)
UPDATE: More than 40 households without power after Victoria crash takes out pole

T'Sou-ke First Nation artist Shelly Davies (left) and Sooke Mayor Maja Tait unveil the sign for Ravens Ridge Park. The new park is located at 2430 Phillips Rd. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke unveils Ravens Ridge Park, paying tribute to Indigenous ties to the land